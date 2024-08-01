400 kids expected to join grassroots sports program

MANDAUE City kicks off its free Centralized Grassroots Sports Development Program this weekend at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

The grassroots program features eight different sports for children 12 years and younger.

Interested youngsters can hone their skills in basketball, volleyball, sepak takraw, badminton, athletics, chess, karatedo and table tennis under the program which will run for five years.

The Centralized Grassroots Development Program officially opens on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, at 8 a.m. with an opening talk by Mayor Jonas Cortes.

Over 400 kids are expected to join the sports program headed by former Olympian and Mandaue City Sports Commission officer Mary Joy Tabal-Jimenez.

Aside from Tabal, who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil, former PBA star Elmer Cabahug and prominent chess player Laila Nadera will also be on hand to mentor the young athletes in their respective sports.

The goal of the program is to help develop kids into becoming world-class athletes in the future.

Tabal-Jimenez hopes to expand the grassroots programs by adding more sports, improving the facilities and working with different national sports associations for up-to-date and advanced training courses. / EKA