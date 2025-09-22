400 tech startups, VCs to convene in Cebu for 8th GOAB

FOUR hundred technology experts, startup founders and venture capitalists gather for the 8th edition of Geeks on a Beach (Goab) from Oct. 1 to 3, 2025. The three-day conference underscores both the progress and the persistent gaps in the Philippine startup ecosystem as it pushes to keep pace with its Southeast Asian peers.

Panelists from government, venture capital and incubation programs pointed to common challenges: access to capital, survival beyond early-stage incubation and the ability of local startups to break into larger regional and global markets. While initiatives have multiplied in recent years, the Philippines still trails neighbors such as Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia in attracting scale-ready investments.

“The problem used to be creating better products. Now it’s about accessing bigger markets,” said Dave Overton, co-founder of Goab and founder of Symph. He pointed out that many student-founded startups fade after graduation, with founders opting for stable employment instead of pursuing high-risk ventures.

To address this gap, government agencies are reshaping their roles.

Department of Science and Technology 7 Director Tristan Abando said the agency is strengthening university-based technology business incubators, bridging the so-called “valley of death” between research and commercialization.

Department of Trade and Industry 7 Director Hope Melgar said the agency, through its Startup Island PH program that began in Cebu, is scaling mentoring nationwide to help founders develop traction and secure investment.

Department of Information and Communications Technology 7 Director Frederick Amores said the agency is focused on infrastructure enablers, from common towers to broadband access, ensuring startups can scale digitally.

Private capital is also gaining ground.

Overton, said homegrown firms such as Kaya Founders, Foxmont and Gobi-Core are expanding their portfolios, while Cebu-based investors and angel groups are entering the scene. Kickstart Ventures and IdeaSpace, once known for early-stage incubation, are now active in later rounds, signaling a gradual maturation of the market.

But panelists stressed that financing alone will not guarantee success.

Cultural and ethical considerations are increasingly shaping the future of innovation. Overton said discussions on artificial intelligence highlighted both its potential to boost productivity and the risks of displacing jobs, particularly in the country’s vital IT-BPM sector. As the Philippines seeks a stronger foothold in the regional innovation economy, Cebu’s role as host of Goab reflects a broader ambition: to prove that the country’s startup ecosystem is not only alive but ready to compete, provided it can bridge the funding, market access and sustainability gaps that continue to hold many founders back. / KOC