400 vessels join seaborne parade

OVER 400 vessels joined the 2026 seaborne procession on Saturday, Jan. 17, marking a smooth and successful event with no untoward incidents reported.

Capt. Jerome Lozada, commander of Coast Guard Station Central Cebu, noted a higher turnout for the procession, which is part of the 461st Fiesta Señor celebrations. Lozada reported that the event saw approximately 260 to 270 small vessels and 150 to 160 larger vessels — a significant increase from the roughly 300 watercraft recorded in 2025.

The overall assessment of the sea procession was positive. Lozada highlighted that the galleon carrying the holy image of the Sto. Niño arrived on schedule, strictly following the timeline set by the church. While minor logistical challenges arose during the procession due to the varying positions of participating boats, Lozada said these were promptly addressed. The Coast Guard confirmed a “zero-accident” record for the entire event.

A journey of faith and history

The seaborne procession, or fluvial parade, is a cornerstone of the Fiesta Señor that reenacts a pivotal moment in Philippine history: the 1521 arrival of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. The parade symbolizes the birth of Christianity in the archipelago, specifically the moment Magellan presented the image of the Child Jesus to Queen Juana, the wife of Rajah Humabon, as a baptismal gift.

In recent years, the tradition has expanded to include the “Sagrada Familia” (Holy Family). The official galleon now carries the images of the Señor Sto. Niño, Our Lady of Guadalupe and St. Joseph, symbolizing the unity of the family. The event serves as a religious homecoming, returning the sacred images from Mactan Island to Cebu City.

Devotees “disappointed” by route change

Despite the successful maritime operation, over a thousand devotees and onlookers waiting near the first Mactan–Mandaue Bridge expressed disappointment after discovering the procession no longer passes through that area. Large crowds had gathered at the Bridge Park in Lapu-Lapu City as early as 4 a.m., hoping to see the galleon.

Janeth Augusto, a visitor from Canada who arrived at 5 a.m., expressed her frustration: “We came very early so we could get a good viewing spot,” she said, noting it was her first time attending in 15 years. Similarly, Joy Agbay of Barangay Basak lamented the lack of a route advisory, stating that he and his family would have gone directly to the Nuestra Señora Virgen de la Regla Parish National Shrine had they been informed.

Call for better information dissemination

In response to the confusion, Lozada acknowledged the need for better communication and assured the public that future routes would be more clearly disseminated.

He clarified that the galleon has not passed under the first bridge since 2024, as the area has become increasingly crowded, making it unsafe for larger vessels. The current route requires the procession to make a U-turn near Muelle Osmeña in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City, before proceeding toward Mandani Bay in Mandaue City and the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway.

The Coast Guard issued an apology to the disappointed devotees. “I sincerely apologize on behalf of PCG 7 that the galleon was not able to pass there, but I must inform everyone that it has been years since it last passed under the first bridge,” Lozada said. / DPC