4,000 Bantayan homes to get steadier water under Vivant

MORE than 4,000 households in Bantayan Island in northern Cebu are expected to benefit from more reliable and integrated water services following Vivant Transcore Holdings Inc.’s acquisition of local distributor Bantayan Resource Management and Development Corp. (Bremandcor).

The deal gives Vivant Water — through its parent Vivant Infracore Holdings Inc. — full ownership and operational control of Bremandcor, enabling the company to directly manage service delivery, upgrade infrastructure and improve system efficiency across the municipality.

With the acquisition, residents can expect more consistent water supply, better service quality and long-term investments in distribution facilities — critical for an island community where access to basic utilities can be constrained by geography.

The move also supports Bantayan’s growing tourism sector, which depends heavily on stable water and utility services.

The expansion into distribution complements Vivant’s broader water portfolio, including bulk supply from the Isla Mactan Cordova Corp. desalination plant and wastewater management through the Puerto Princesa Water Reclamation and Learning Center. By linking these capabilities, the company aims to deliver a more integrated and resilient water system.

“This development completes our vision of bringing reliable water solutions where they are needed most,” said Jess Garcia, president of Vivant Water, emphasizing the company’s focus on improving access to essential services in underserved and geographically challenged areas.

The acquisition also strengthens Vivant’s role in Bantayan’s infrastructure development.

Since 2022, the company has been the island’s sole power provider through Isla Norte Power Corp. With both electricity and water services now under its portfolio, Vivant is positioned to support households, local businesses and tourism-driven growth with more stable and coordinated utility services.

/ KOC