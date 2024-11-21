4,000 devotees join peaceful 289th Feast Day of Nuestra Señora de Regla

AROUND 4,000 devotees participated in the religious activities of the 289th Feast Day of the Nuestra Señora de Regla with no reports of untoward incidents.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) spokesman Christian Torres, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Thursday, November 21, 2024, said there were 3,000 to 4,000 individuals present during the Solemn Procession on Wednesday.

“The procession started at 4 p.m. and ended before 6 p.m… So far, there were no reported stampedes or incidents in relation to our procession. It was a peaceful procession,” said Torres in Cebuano.

Torres said the crowd estimate on Wednesday was similar to the number of visitors at the Virgen dela Regla National Shrine on Thursday.

However, he observed that since this year's fiesta celebration falls on a weekday, the crowd size is smaller compared to the previous year's celebration.

The LCPO has assigned 50 to 60 personnel at strategic locations and intersections to ensure safety of the visitors and churchgoers, said Torres.

As part of the religious activities, a Pontifical Mass presided by Most Reverend Fr. Alberto Uy, D.D., Bishop of the Diocese of Tagbilaran was held at 10 a.m. at the shrine.

In his homily, Uy emphasized the importance of choosing the right path rather than taking the easier, yet misguided route that could ultimately lead to one's downfall.

“Life is a choice and Mama Mary would like us to choose what is right, not what is easy…Naay duha ka agianan na atong pilian, ang una sayon, luag, patag pero mudala nato sa kaparakan,” said Uy.

(There are two paths we can take, the first is easy, wide, and smooth, but it leads us to destruction.)

"Ang laing dalan lisod, pig-ot, tungason pero mudala nato og kinabuhi ," he added.

(The other path is difficult, narrow, and uphill, but it leads us to life.)

Meanwhile, at least seven devotees were brought to the nearby Red Cross triage area for first aid and monitoring due to the large crowd.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Red Cross Lapu-Lapu and Cordova Chapter Emergency Medical Service volunteer Ryle Pasolojan said by 11 a.m., the patients, aged 10 to over 60, reported symptoms such as dizziness and numbness.

Pasolojan added that the patients' vital signs and heart rates were checked, and they were given a rest period of five to 10 minutes to ensure their health and comfort.

The theme for the 289th feast is "Entrusting Ourselves to God through Fervent Prayer with Mary, Our Lady of the Rule," emphasizing the spiritual importance of the event. (DPC)