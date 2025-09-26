4,000 evacuated in Cebu due to 'Opong'

NEARLY 4,000 residents across northern Cebu were evacuated on Friday, September 26, 2025 as Severe Tropical Storm Opong continues to lash the Visayas, paralyzing sea travel and forcing widespread class suspensions.

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported that a total of 977 families or 3,952 individuals temporarily sought shelter. Most evacuees were in Madridejos (1,801 individuals) and Daanbantayan (1,380 individuals). Seventy residents from Bogo City also evacuated but have since returned home.

Ports, Classes Suspended

The storm halted transport and fishing activities. The Coast Guard and local governments imposed preventive measures because of rough seas.

Ports in Bogo (Polambato), San Remigio, Danao, Daanbantayan, Tabuelan, Argao, and Dumanjog closed, canceling numerous trips.

As of Friday noon, 217 passengers, 112 cargoes, and four vessels were stranded, primarily in Tabuelan and Daanbantayan. Fishing was also suspended in Madridejos and San Remigio.

Classes were also suspended in all 50 local government units in Cebu. San Remigio called off both public and private work.

Rescue and Response

Clearing operations to remove storm debris began early in Bogo City. In San Fernando, officials reported a landslide, but no casualties occurred.

The PDRRMO also confirmed that a fisherman who went missing off Poro, Camotes, was rescued alive Friday morning. The rescue followed overnight search-and-rescue operations.

Hospitals and rural health units across the province remain on Code White Alert. Provincial disaster officials remain in close coordination with local governments, monitoring the storm as it moves westward toward Mindoro. (CDF)