4,000 Lapu-Lapu residents face 'empty' Christmas

AN EMPTY Christmas and New Year is what some residents of Sitio Sta. Maria in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City have anticipated following the fire that destroyed their houses Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

The fire has displaced more or less 4,000 individuals.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, December 13, some residents shared a feeling of hopelessness after what happened.

Lita Pinili, 58, who has been living in Sitio Sta. Maria for 34 years, said she could not explain what she felt seeing the house that her family had worked for years to build gone into ashes.

Among those destroyed was Pinili’s sari-sari store, the source of her income.

Pinili said her family only saved a few pieces of clothes, adding that they now depend on food donations from their relatives.

"Mura gyud kog nalup-og pagkakita nako nga gilamoy na akong balay. Nawad-an kog umoy. Ang amo lang gyud karon og naay hinabang bisan bugas lang, kay lisud gyud kaayo mi karun. Wa ko kasabot," said Pinili.

(I felt helpless when I saw the fire swallowing my house. I lost all my strength. Now, if there will be help, we hope we can get at least rice to cook because we badly need help now. I cannot understand what I am feeling.)

But Pinili said they were still lucky that none of her family members was injured.

Pusok Barangay Councilor Jun Gomez, 60, said he was at the barangay hall when his daughter called and informed him of the massive blaze.

Gomez and her daughter quickly escaped to save themselves, but they were not able to save any belongings.

He said he was more than heartbroken as he witnessed the tragedy unfold and his house for 20 years getting destroyed in seconds.

"I had nothing left. Today, I was able to change my clothes out of someone with a good heart who donated clothes to me, but that's it," Gomez said.

He called on the Lapu-Lapu City Government to prioritize assisting those heavily affected.

On Wednesday, December 13, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan announced his intention to convene a meeting with various city departments to discuss and finalize plans for declaring Sitio Sta. Maria under a state of calamity.

Chan said the declaration will allow the City to access the calamity fund. He assured that they will augment the assistance to the fire victims.

Chan also said on Tuesday, December 12, that he will cancel the City Government's Christmas party and instead give the money intended for the activity to the fire victims. (HIC)