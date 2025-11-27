41 Cebu grads top the November 2025 Nursing Board Exam

A TOTAL of 41 graduates from Cebu-based schools placed in the list of topnotchers of the November 2025 Nurses Licensure Examination (PNLE), according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

The topnotchers from Cebu-based schools occupied ranks 5 to 10 of the national list, representing eight higher-education institutions across the province.

Rank 5 (93%)

• Britney Finn Villanueva Almacin — University of Cebu Banilad

• Mariah Kaye Almirante — Southwestern University

• Chemmy Swayne Chiong Alontaga — Southwestern University

• Kristina Ysabel Igdanes Degula — Cebu Normal University

• China Jane Ortega Liddawa — University of Cebu Pardo and Talisay

• Gianina Trish Gallegos Rivera — Cebu Doctors University

• Ronil Fronda Tomboc — University of San Carlos

• Quisha Mariz Gacasan Villacorta — Southwestern University

Rank 6 (92.80%)

• Candy Angelie Navarro Dublin — Southwestern University

• Helena Ruth Camson Lapurga — Cebu Normal University

Rank 7 (92.60%)

• Kathleen Claire Ang Co — Velez College

Rank 8 (92.40%)

• Elijah Otadoy Bebanco — Southwestern University

• Alynna Isabelle Tocmo Beto — Cebu Doctors University

• Byron Luna Chu — Cebu Normal University

• Mary Antonette Ceniza Dinampo — Cebu Doctors University

• Bianca Lianne Alfaro Esterioso — Cebu Doctors University

• Krista Angela Yap Gillera — Southwestern University

• Renee Babon Masecampo — Southwestern University

• Gwynneth Pilota Ticong — Cebu Doctors University

• Raysha Mae Toreja Tome — Cebu Institute of Technology–University

• Niña Renith Camela Austria Trazo — Cebu Doctors University

• Nicole Paulin Navarro Yee — Southwestern University

Rank 9 (92.20%)

• Rada Joanne Amatong Alvarado — Cebu Institute of Technology–University

• Clarice Ann Edullantes Bondoc — Southwestern University

• Francis Louis Sy Borromeo — Velez College

• Reanne Angel Catacutan Cabiso — Cebu Institute of Technology–University

• Althea Zen Bulahan Chan — Cebu Doctors University

• Kelsey Mae Sophia Suralta Hsu — Velez College

• Anton Miguel Lopez — Velez College

• Trishia Marlou De Ramayo Rubi — University of Cebu Banilad

• Rysha Mae Ardiente Sanchez — Cebu Doctors University

• Shariz Gacasan Villacorta — Cebu Technological University–Main

• Adrian Faciolan Villacrucis — Cebu Institute of Technology–University

Rank 10 (92%)

• Jessa Mae Bacolod Ejes — Cebu Institute of Technology–University

• Trixie Jo Kristiane Rojas Hermosisima — Southwestern University

• Marielle Eliza Agon Mascariñas — Cebu Normal University

• Frances Ann Canonigo Nolasco — Southwestern University

• Kenjie Ashly Pabro — Southwestern University

• April Moraine Brillantes Papas — Cebu Doctors University

• Laila Samantha Dinesse Malazarte Savior — Southwestern University

• Alexia Mae Carael Seno — Southwestern University

PRC reported a national passing rate of 90.04 percent, with 40,692 out of 45,192 examinees successfully passing the November 2025 PNLE.

Among top-performing institutions, Cebu Doctors University and Velez College secured the top spot among schools with more than 100 examinees, both achieving a 100-percent passing rate.

In the category of schools with 50–99 examinees, Cebu Normal University and Cebu Technological University likewise ranked first, also posting perfect passing rates. (JJL)