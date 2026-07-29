41,000 Cebu City families receive Typhoon Tino aid after 9-month wait

NINE months after Typhoon Tino damaged homes across Cebu City, more than 41,000 families are finally receiving emergency cash assistance from City Hall. The City Government is releasing P100 million in disaster funds from July 30 to August 7 to help affected residents rebuild their lives.

For thousands of families who spent nearly three-quarters of a year recovering on their own, this financial aid provides long-awaited relief.

Why the assistance was delayed

City officials explained that administrative procedures caused the nine-month gap between the November 4, 2025 storm and the July 2026 distribution.

City Treasurer Emma Villarete said City Hall chose to consolidate and validate beneficiary lists across all remaining barangays to execute a simultaneous release rather than staggering distributions piecemeal.

Staffing challenges also slowed down the process. The city personnel responsible for processing disaster relief payrolls were also tasked with disbursing regular financial assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, which took operational priority.

While most families had to wait, Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) Head Portia Basmayor noted that payouts began earlier in a few heavily impacted northern areas. On Dec. 30, 2025, initial aid reached 972 families in Bacayan, 216 families in San Jose, and 517 families in Talamban.

How much aid families will eceive

Under the approved guidelines, 41,343 qualified families will receive cash assistance depending on the level of damage to their homes: