41,000 Cebu City families receive Typhoon Tino aid after 9-month wait

More than 41,000 families in Cebu City are receiving P100 million in emergency cash assistance from City Hall between July 30 and August 7, 2026, nine months after Typhoon Tino damaged homes.
City officials explained that administrative procedures, beneficiary list validation across all remaining barangays, and staffing challenges prioritizing senior citizen and PWD payouts caused the nine-month distribution delay.
To prevent fraud from the city's five percent disaster fund, City Hall mandated in-person claim rules requiring a valid government ID and two photocopies signed three times, with proxy and authorization letters strictly prohibited.
NINE months after Typhoon Tino damaged homes across Cebu City, more than 41,000 families are finally receiving emergency cash assistance from City Hall. The City Government is releasing P100 million in disaster funds from July 30 to August 7 to help affected residents rebuild their lives.
For thousands of families who spent nearly three-quarters of a year recovering on their own, this financial aid provides long-awaited relief.
City officials explained that administrative procedures caused the nine-month gap between the November 4, 2025 storm and the July 2026 distribution.
City Treasurer Emma Villarete said City Hall chose to consolidate and validate beneficiary lists across all remaining barangays to execute a simultaneous release rather than staggering distributions piecemeal.
Staffing challenges also slowed down the process. The city personnel responsible for processing disaster relief payrolls were also tasked with disbursing regular financial assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, which took operational priority.
While most families had to wait, Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) Head Portia Basmayor noted that payouts began earlier in a few heavily impacted northern areas. On Dec. 30, 2025, initial aid reached 972 families in Bacayan, 216 families in San Jose, and 517 families in Talamban.
Under the approved guidelines, 41,343 qualified families will receive cash assistance depending on the level of damage to their homes:
The aid is crucial for low-income families in heavily hit urban centers, including Mambaling (3,680 families), Duljo Fatima (2,852), Basak Pardo (2,442), Tisa (2,269), Sawang Calero (2,266), Inayawan (1,684), Bulacao (1,673), Ermita (1,616), Guadalupe (1,539), and Tejero (1,494).
Severe damage, strong winds, and landslides also hit mountain barangays, particularly Pit-os, Pulangbato, Bonbon, Binaliw, Lusaran, Busay, Tagbao, Adlaon, Toong, Buot, and Tabunan.
Because the assistance arrived nine months late, many families were forced to borrow money or cut back on essential expenses to fix their homes immediately after the storm. As a result, the government aid now serves as retroactive debt relief for many survivors.
To protect public funds from the city's five percent disaster fund, City Hall established strict anti-fraud rules for the distribution. Beneficiaries must present themselves in person with a valid government ID and two photocopies signed three times.
Authorization letters and proxies are strictly prohibited. The only exceptions are bedridden residents, who will receive house visits, and deceased beneficiaries, whose families must complete a specialized documentation process.
To manage crowd flow, the payout schedule splits Cebu City’s 80 barangays across 50 regional clusters, utilizing public schools, sports complexes, and shopping malls.
As thousands line up across designated venues less than three months before the storm's first anniversary, the rollout tests City Hall's distribution capacity. Moving forward, local leaders face the structural task of establishing dedicated disaster response teams and pre-validated digital registries so survivors will not have to wait nine months for basic relief when the next storm hits. (CAV)