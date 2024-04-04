42 houses go up in smoke in Minglanilla town

AROUND 42 houses in Purok Mangga, Sitio Fatima, Barangay Linao, Minglanilla town, were destroyed by the fire that broke out at dawn on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

According to Fire Officer 1 Benjoseph Blen, fire investigator of the Minglanilla Fire Station, the fire started at 3:20 a.m., was put under first alarm at 3:27 a.m., second alarm at 3:41 a.m., and was brought under control at 4:15 a.m., and at 4:37 a.m. declared fire out.

Firemen estimated the damage at P2.2 million.

According to Blen, most of the burnt houses were made of light materials and were situated close to one another.

Nobody, however, was hurt in the incident.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. (DVG, TPT)