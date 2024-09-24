42 spider fight bettors arrested in Barangay Lorega San Miguel

A TOTAL of 42 individuals were arrested by the operatives of Parian Police Station after being caught gambling through spider fights around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2024, in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City.

According to Police Major Marvin Fegarido, the chief of Parian Police Station, they received a call from the 911 hotline regarding gambling activities in the area involving spiders.

It was reported that when the spider matches began, the gamblers started to shout loudly, upsetting the neighbors, who then called the police.

The 42 individuals were all taken by surprise when the policemen arrived, and none of them managed to flee, which resulted in their detention.

The police confiscated four small boxes containing 32 live spiders, an improvised spider fighting arena, and cash amounting to P2,470.

Those arrested were: Maruel Aton, 27; Tirso Ligarte Lambo, 28; Jilldon Capada Emeterio, 25; Philip Anzel Caballero Tradio, 22; Reynaldo Del Castillo Intia Jr., 22; Nestor Mendoza Cabello, 64, of Sitio Puso, Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City; Reynaldo Purpos Intia, 44, of Sitio San Roque, Brgy. Lorega San Miguel; Jay Cliff Arbol Magdasal, 22; Reynaldo Vergara Diaquino, 34; Jay Booc Borreros, 35; Cayetano Tan III, 22; Robert Tubo Patigayon Jr., 19; Stephen Genson Lamdag, 19; Jhufil Ramirez Flores Jr., 19; Kenneth Velasquez, 21; John Clarenze Paul Gador, 20; Jener Josh Mancao Esperanza, 18; John Albert Gorre Legaspi, 20; Charlie Oblianda, 20; Manuel Pasana Buayaban, 20; Almon Carl Booyaban Monreal, 21; Manly Villaro Booyaban, 27; Joel Abing Laurente, 41; John Carlo Purpos Sanchez, 28; Candelario Abing Bolotaolo, 46; Carlos Miguel Alvarado Delalamon, 22; Mel Clyd Fabroa Nasibug, 32; Jonuel Villamia Cuico, 33; Joey Barrita Angtiampo, 48; Jhunbe Lamosao Abatayo, 28; Jose Wilson Zuñiga Magdasal Jr., 33; Jyxter Padinas Angtiampo, 21, of Sitio Daclan, Brgy. Tejero; Jey Barrita Angtiampo, 44; Mario Escuadro Gorne, 59; Daryl Pran Labiste, 37, a resident of Sitio Fatima, Brgy. Subangdaku, Mandaue City; Jupath Almaden Benaro, 46, from Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu; Ruben Broñola Yurag Jr., 26, from Sitio Laurente, Brgy. Tejero, Cebu City; Jundel Nudalo Isugan, 27; Raymond Aguanta Loguiver, 29, of MJ Cuenco Avenue, Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City; June Tañajura Pelayo, 21; Kenth Del Rosario Gandionko, 28, from Sitio Laray, Brgy. Carreta, Cebu City; and Milbert Patalinghug Alforque, 25.

One of the arrested individuals, identified as "Jipoy," a utility-messenger at a company, expressed regret over being tempted to gamble on spider fights.

He revealed that spider fights had been happening in their area for three nights.

"Lingaw-lingaw raman unta to akoa kay naagi rako ba nya nada naman ko sa kahig kay nag tan-aw man, wala may kadaganan kay balay man to," Jipoy said. (I was just there for fun, passing by, but I got caught up in it because I was watching. There was no escape since it was in a house).

Jipoy believes he might lose his job due to his inability to report to work after being arrested.

The Parian Police Station is set to file charges against the arrested individuals for violating Presidential Decree 1602, which penalizes illegal gambling activities. (AYB, TPT)