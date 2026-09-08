43 Cebu LGUs move closer to province-wide healthcare integration

REPRESENTATIVES from 43 local government units across Cebu gathered at the Capitol Social Hall on Monday, September 7, 2026, to advance plans to consolidate local healthcare operations into a single province-wide system.

The Cebu Provincial Government’s Public Information Office said in a post that the meeting aimed to accelerate the implementation of Republic Act 11223, or the Universal Health Care Act, which mandates integrated healthcare delivery across cities and municipalities.

Under the proposed integration, municipal health centers, provincial hospitals and district medical facilities will operate as a single coordinated network. The framework will allow the provincial government to pool PhilHealth reimbursements into a Special Health Fund, which participating LGUs can access exclusively for local health initiatives.

LGU council support

While representatives from 43 LGUs attended the session to review the integration details, 18 municipalities have formally passed council resolutions authorizing their mayors to sign the Inter-LGU Memorandum of Agreement (MOA).

Mayors from the remaining attending LGUs signed a commitment wall during the event, pledging to seek similar authorization from their respective local councils.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro told mayors and health officers that healthcare integration requires shared management across government tiers rather than passive compliance with national mandates.

"Wherever a Cebuano lives in the province, whether it’s in a city or municipality, he or she should have access to the same quality of healthcare," Baricuatro said.

"My dream, as governor, is for the whole province of Cebu to have the best kind of healthcare it deserves."

Baricuatro assured local officials that integration would not strip municipal governments of authority over primary care facilities.

Cities and towns will maintain control and funding over their rural health units and barangay health stations. Meanwhile, the provincial government will manage referral coordination, provide technical support and set overall policy directions.

Provincial Board Member Stanley Caminero, chair of the Committee on Health, outlined the Inter-LGU MOA framework during the meeting.

Officials from the Department of Health-Central Visayas, including Development Management Officers Rolly Villarin and Engr. Miguel Gerson, also provided technical briefings.

Expanded PhilHealth services

PhilHealth 7 Acting Regional Vice President Jenet Ann Advincula and Dr. Kier Tamparong presented updates on the Yakap primary care program.

The program expands beneficiaries’ access to consultations, health risk assessments, laboratory tests, cancer screenings and essential medicines.

Baricuatro urged municipal and city health officers to present the integration terms to their respective councils immediately to secure the remaining approvals. (CDF)