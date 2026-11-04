435 fire victims in Cebu City receive aid from Go

A TOTAL of 435 fire victims in Cebu City received financial assistance from Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go during his visit to the city on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, under the government’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program for families affected by fires in 2025.

The assistance was distributed to 308 beneficiaries at the Cebu City Sports Commission in Barangay Sawang Calero, while another 127 received aid at Alaska Elementary School in Barangay Mambaling.

Based on the list of beneficiaries, the 308 recipients at the sports commission received a total of P7.66 million in assistance.

Of this amount, P6.87 million went to 229 beneficiaries under the P30,000 assistance category, while P790,000 was allocated to 79 beneficiaries under the P10,000 category.

Go, who was accompanied by actor Philip Salvador, said the financial assistance was intended to help fire victims recover from their losses, particularly by rebuilding their homes and replacing household equipment.

Also present during the distribution were Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Rep. Girlie Veloso of the Malasakit at Bayanihan Partylist.

Archival thanked Go for visiting Cebu City and extending assistance to residents affected by fires. He described Go as the first senator to personally visit the city to show concern for its residents.

Aside from Cebu City, Go also visited Barangay Labogon in Mandaue City, where he distributed assistance to 104 fire victims.

The Emergency Housing Assistance Program provides financial assistance to families whose homes were affected by fire, with the amount depending on the extent of the damage. (CAV)