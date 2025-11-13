44 still missing in Cebu after 'Tino' flooding

FORTY-FOUR people remain missing in Cebu Province after they were swept by flash floods brought about by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), according to the latest situation report from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) issued at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The weather disturbance also left 108 dead and 1,365 injured across the province.

PDRRMC head Dennis Pastor said several local governments have completed retrieval operations, but others continue searching for dozens of missing residents.

He could not say how long the search and retrieval efforts would last.

Some local government units, including Talisay City and Bantayan, have called off their operations after all missing individuals were recovered.

Retrieval and rescue operations are ongoing and involve LGUs, the PDRRMC, municipal disaster offices, and national agencies such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Army, and Philippine Coast Guard.

Pastor said Argao and Carmen, which were not heavily affected, also sent personnel to assist.

The PDRRMC is currently stationed in Compostela, the town with the highest number of missing people.

Compostela, Liloan and Balamban remain the focus of operations because they recorded the highest casualties.

Casualties by town and city

Compostela: 37 fatalities, 362 injured, and 23 missing. Six newly recovered bodies included two unidentified individuals, three from Liloan, and one from Cebu City.

Liloan: 34 fatalities, 126 injured, and two missing, according to the town’s DROMIC report as of Nov. 10.

Balamban: 14 fatalities, 869 injured, and 15 missing, based on SitRep 15.

Danao City: 9 fatalities, 1 injured, and 1 missing.

Asturias: 4 fatalities, 2 injured, and 2 missing. One of the new fatalities had been listed earlier as missing.

City of Talisay: 7 fatalities and 6 injured. No missing persons remain.

Mandaue City: 1 fatality, 1 injured, and 1 missing.

Bantayan: 1 fatality and 2 injured. No missing.

Tabogon: 1 fatality. No missing.

Cebu City retrieval operations

Police Regional Office 7 Director Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan inspected Sitio Tamiao 3 in Barangay Tamiao, Compostela, and Barangay Bacayan in Cebu City to oversee search, retrieval, and clearing work.

Maranan said teams are clearing debris to address the foul odor in parts of both communities. The smell is believed to come from bodies of animals or people swept away by floodwater.

"We received reports that this area really smells foul, and accordingly, that stench might be from bodies, either human or animal, that drowned in the flood," Maranan said.

Search dogs from the Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal-K9 Unit 7 have been deployed in Barangay Bacayan to help locate human and animal remains.

Maranan also ordered personnel to check subdivisions in Bacayan, including Villa del Rio 1, for possible explosive materials or structural hazards. (CDF, AYB)