45,884 new hotel rooms seen by 2032

THE Philippine hotel pipeline is expected to reach 45,884 rooms across 213 properties by 2032, representing increases of 14 percent in rooms and 35 percent in properties from projections two years ago, according to a report released Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026.

The 2026 Philippine Accommodation Pipeline Report by the Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) and Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC) puts committed investment at least P387 billion for projects scheduled to open from 2026 to 2032. The projects could generate about 64,000 direct hotel jobs if completed.

Some 8,437 rooms are expected to open this year, including Mandarin Oriental Makati, Hotel101 Cebu Mactan, I’Msignia Resort Boracay and Plaza de Zamboanga-Dusit Collection.

Another 6,411 rooms across 21 properties are slated for 2029, including the country’s first JW Marriott in Panglao and a Moxy Hotel in Makati. From 2030, brands including Hann Resorts, Sofitel, InterContinental and Banyan Tree Residences are expected to add at least 10,432 luxury and lifestyle rooms.

Leechiu Director for Hotels, Tourism and Leisure Alfred Lay said 70 percent of the pipeline is planned near international gateways, underscoring the need for improved connectivity and more airports.

The report said 75 percent of Luzon’s pipeline and 42 percent of the national pipeline are within the Luzon Economic Corridor, while projects are also expanding into destinations such as Oslob, Siquijor, Moalboal, Siargao, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

PHOA also announced Cebu Hotel Connect 2026 on Sept. 24-25, which is expected to bring together more than 100 investors, developers, hotel operators, government officials and tourism stakeholders. / PNA