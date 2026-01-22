46 ‘stolen’ phones remain unclaimed at CCPO

THE Cebu City Police Office headquarters has turned into a makeshift electronics hub as authorities wait for owners to claim 46 stolen mobile phones recovered from a recent crackdown on illegal fencing operations.

The recovery stemmed from a raid on a building along Leon Kilat Street in Barangay Pahina Central conducted on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, where authorities seized 154 iPhones and Android devices.

As of Thursday, Jan. 22, 108 have already been identified and returned to their rightful owners, while 46 phones remain in police custody.

CCPO information officer Lt. Col. Jose Losbaños said a steady stream of claimants, including foreigners, students, and parents, have visited the CCPO hoping to recover expensive devices stolen during major public events over the past year.

Authorities have already filed charges against two suspects accused of fencing the stolen electronics.

Losbaños explained that they proceeded with the filing to meet legal deadlines and avoid technicalities, even as investigators continue to gather affidavits from the remaining victims.

Eight CCPO investigators have been assigned to assist the claimants, with each officer handling approximately 10 victims to expedite the documentation process.

Police are widening their investigation, as they believe a larger syndicate is involved in receiving and reselling stolen phones at a major mall in the city’s downtown area. / AYB