THE Lapu-Lapu City Government has provided up to P30,000 in emergency shelter assistance to 48 families affected by fires in three barangays.

The assistance was distributed through the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the City Social Welfare and Development Office.

Three separate fires in November 2026 affected dozens of families in Lapu-Lapu City, leaving many homeless and prompting the City Government to provide emergency shelter assistance.

The fires in Looc and Canjulao on Nov. 1 and Gun-ob on Nov. 4 each claimed a life. There were also injuries reported in the Looc and Gun-ob blazes.

Several affected families lost their homes or sustained damage to their properties, forcing them to seek temporary shelter.

In a statement, Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said the assistance was intended to help affected families find temporary shelter and meet their immediate housing needs.

Chan acknowledged the difficulties families face in rebuilding their lives after a fire, adding that the assistance would provide some relief and help them begin their recovery.

She said the City Government would continue to assist residents in need, particularly during difficult times.

Beneficiaries

According to the City Public Information Office, 23 families were from Barangay Canjulao, 13 from Gun-ob and 12 from Looc.

The amount received by each family depended on the extent of damage to their homes and their housing arrangements.

Homeowners whose houses were destroyed received P30,000 each, while those with damaged houses received P10,000.

Families sharing a house received P8,000, while renters received P5,000. / DPC