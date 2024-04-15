48 MSMEs to undergo business mentorship

FORTY-EIGHT micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are set to join the first batch of this year’s 2024 Kapatid Mentor Me – Money Market Encounter (KMME–MME) Online program in Central Visayas.

Among the 48 mentees, 14 are from Bohol, 14 are from Cebu, 14 are from Negros Oriental and six are from Siquijor. These mentees represent various sectors such as processed food, food service, coffee, retail, creatives, health and wellness and other services.

The KMME-MME Online program was launched on April 5, 2024.

DTI 7 Director Maria Elena Arbon said her office will be planning a face-to-face networking event for the program’s mentees and mentors.

The KMME, according to, DTI Undersecretary Ma. Cristina Roque aims to empower participants by offering valuable guidance, financial resources and market insights.

“As your DTI Undersecretary for MSME Development, I am committed to spearheading programs and initiatives that advance MSMEs in the Philippines. I firmly believe that knowledge is power; the more we learn, the stronger we become,” she said.

The mentees will undergo 10 business modules and coaching sessions via the Zoom platform. They will present a business improvement plan to an expanded panel of evaluators, including representatives from banks, online market platforms and other business

support organizations.

In total, the DTI 7 has produced 905 KMME graduates since the program’s inception in 2016. / KOC