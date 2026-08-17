486 parents decline measles-rubella vaccine in Cebu City

A LACK of information and disinformation have been cited as reasons for the refusal of 486 parents to have their children vaccinated during the first week of Cebu City’s Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA).

Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar, said Monday, August 17, 2026, that the city is working to address parents’ concerns and misinformation as the campaign continues.

As of August 15, the city had vaccinated 9,227 children, or 10.18 percent of its target population of 90,604 children.

The city also recorded 194 deferred vaccinations, according to its daily report.

The South Health Area posted the highest number of vaccinated children at 2,496, followed by the East Health Area with 2,049, West with 1,926, Central with 1,254, and North with 1,442.

Siasar urged parents to have their children vaccinated, emphasizing the importance of the MR-SIA in protecting children from measles and rubella.

The city is targeting more than 90,000 children under the supplemental immunization campaign.

With only about 10 percent of the target children vaccinated during the first week, city health authorities are expected to intensify their information drive and outreach efforts to reach more eligible children and address parents’ concerns about the vaccine. (CAV)