49 Cebu mayors' call: No more murky deals

MAYORS from 44 towns and six component cities in Cebu Province, except Danao City, sign a joint statement on flood control and infrastructure projects.

The League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)-Cebu Chapter, alongside the cities of Bogo, Talisay, Naga, Carcar and Toledo, demanded transparency and accountability in projects worth P350 billion. Their move aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call for an investigation into alleged irregularities in government flood control and infrastructure programs.

Big question

Why did almost all Cebu mayors rally behind Marcos’ anti-corruption push in flood control projects?

Show of unity

Foty-nine mayors and city mayors released a signed joint declaration calling for:

Transparency from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other agencies in disclosing project lists, contractors, programs of work and feasibility studies.

Accountability for officials and contractors if allegations of corruption are proven true, including removal from office and prosecution.

Support for Marcos’ pledge during his July 28 State of the Nation Address to investigate the anomalies.

The mayors framed the issue as more than financial theft. In their words, corruption in flood control is also “a theft of safety, dignity, and hope.”

“Let there be no doubt. We share the same conviction. We too demand, transparency, accountability, and justice behind these corruption allegations, including the reported collusion between certain government officials and favored contractors,” LMP-Cebu Chapter said on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Lone holdout

Danao City is the lone local government unit (LGU) that did not sign the statement. Its mayor, Ramon “Nito” Durano III, has yet to release a public statement to explain his side.

The highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu are LGUs operating independently from Cebu Province.

Flood control funds

The controversy is national in scope. Key points:

Since 2024, the Marcos administration has launched more than 5,500 flood control projects, with at least P500 billion in funding spread over 13 years.

Despite this massive allocation, major undertakings such as the Parañaque Spillway and Laguna de Bay dredging remain incomplete.

Allegations of corruption include:

“Ghost projects” funded but never built.

Substandard work from contractors engaged in “license renting.”

Monopolized contracts concentrated among a handful of favored firms, cornering about P100 billion.

Lawmakers estimate as much as half of P2 trillion allocated over 15 years may have been lost to corruption, with only 40 percent of funds resulting in actual construction.

QM Builders, a Cebu-based contractor, was mentioned by Marcos as No. 4 in the roster of the 15 top contractors by contract volume, cornering around P100 billion.

In a Senate hearing last week, QM Builders drew scrutiny for earning P7.38 billion from 93 flood control contracts, despite reporting just P1.25 million in paid‑up capital. Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian flagged this stark mismatch as highly questionable.

DPWH 7 Director Danilo Villa Jr., for his part, has defended QM Builders, noting the company complied with all legal and procedural requirements and won its contracts through open, competitive bidding.

Technical, planning gaps

Even without corruption, experts argue that government flood control efforts are flawed:

Projects often shift floodwaters from one area to another rather than solving the underlying issue.

The Philippines still lacks a comprehensive national flood control plan. Current efforts are fragmented, focusing on individual river basins.

Some projects have even worsened flooding, intensifying public frustration.

Why Cebu’s mayors took a stand

Cebu Province has experienced flooding in coastal towns and river systems, disrupting communities and local economies.

With a unified voice, Cebu’s mayors wanted to align with national calls for reform while showing their constituents they are demanding accountability.

Their participation also underscores frustration that while billions flow to projects in Metro Manila and Central Luzon, Cebu and other provinces often face delays or poor implementation.

The statement followed a public call for accountability from the group Mayors for Good Governance on Aug. 16.

Why it matters

Public safety. Faulty or unfinished projects increase flood risks, leaving communities vulnerable.

Resource priorities. In some years, flood control spending has exceeded allocations for schools and other social infrastructure, sparking debate over government priorities.

Political accountability. Cebu’s united front may add momentum to the Senate and Commission on Audit (COA) probes, putting pressure on agencies to reveal where the money went.

What comes next

More Senate hearings are expected, with possible revelations about contractors and politicians benefiting from the system.

COA’s fraud audit may lead to charges and blacklisting of erring firms.

The Marcos administration faces pressure to deliver results, not just veto questionable projects, but also prosecute those responsible.

For Cebu, the mayors’ joint statement has signaled that local leaders are unwilling to stay quiet.

With billions at stake and flooding a recurring threat, transparency in infrastructure spending has become a matter of survival. The question now is whether national agencies will open their books. / CDF