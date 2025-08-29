49 Mandaue students granted Cebu Provincial Gifts Scholarship

A TOTAL of 49 students, together with their parents, gathered at the Mandaue City Session Hall for the awarding of the CP Gifts Scholarship, a program of the Cebu Provincial Government dedicated to supporting the academic journey of deserving youth across Cebu.

The event was filled with hope and emotion as parents proudly accompanied their children, witnessing how their sacrifices were beginning to open doors for a brighter future.

Through the program, each scholar will receive P10,000 per semester credited through an ATM card. So every academic year, each of the scholars gets P20,000.

The financial assistance is intended to help students with their school projects, allowances, and other educational needs.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano personally addressed the scholars and their families during the ceremony, reminding them of the importance of valuing the assistance given.

“I hope you will take good care of this gift from our Capitol because not everyone will be given this opportunity, so you are very fortunate. As parents, what we only want is for our children to succeed in life, and that is also what I hope for you,” Ouano said.

He also emphasized how education can transform lives regardless of background.

“Education is truly the great equalizer. It is the best equalizer, regardless of your status in life, whether you are poor or rich,” he added.

One of the recipients, Kate Chelsea Tiu, a student from Cebu Normal University, bravely shared her personal struggles and how the scholarship will make a difference in her journey.

“I am really thankful for this scholarship. It is very helpful because I mostly take care of my family, my five siblings, and also my father. Because of this, sometimes I could not pass my projects since I often lacked money. But now, with this scholarship, I will have a certain amount to allocate for my projects and allowance. It will truly help me so much, and I am very grateful to the people who made this program possible,” Tiu said. (ABC)