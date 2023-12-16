4Ps recipients urged to apply for power rate subsidy

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has urged beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to avail themselves of discounts on their electricity bills.

Following the extension of the registration for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program that provides a subsidized rate for low-income electricity customers, DSWD 7 Director Shalaine Lucero called on 4Ps beneficiaries to visit their distribution utilities or electric cooperative to apply for the program.

“We are calling 4Ps beneficiaries, especially those who have electric connections, to avail (themselves) of this lifeline rate subsidy as it will help them save some money from their monthly expenses,” Lucero said in a statement on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023.

The deadline for application for the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program was supposed to be Aug. 31, 2023, but due to the low turnout of applicants, the DSWD, the Department of Energy (DOE) and Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) decided to reset the deadline to January 2024.

The Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program provides assistance to electricity consumers, especially those living below the poverty line, including 4Ps beneficiaries and other marginalized families.

The 4Ps applicants should have a monthly electricity consumption of 100 kilowatt-hours or lower.

Discounts ranging from 20 to 100 percent can be provided, depending on the actual consumption.

Lucero said 4Ps beneficiaries have to present their 4Ps ID or other valid government-issued ID bearing their signature

and address.

To speed up the registration, DSWD 7, in partnership with DOE, ERC, Cebu Electric Cooperative Inc. I and II and the cities of Toledo, Carcar and Cebu, set up the Lifeline Rate Caravan last Dec. 9, with 829 4Ps beneficiaries from the three local government units applying for the program.

The subsidy is provided under Republic Act 11552, the law extending and enhancing the implementation of the

lifeline rate. / EHP