MANDAUE City has authorized the issuance of a Letter of No Objection (Lono) for the relocation of trees that may be affected by the proposed Fourth Mandaue-Mactan Bridge, as questions over mangrove protection and possible displacement of households remain unresolved.

Mandaue City Councilor Carlo Fortuna said most of the potentially affected trees are located along the Paknaan side of the proposed bridge alignment, although the exact number has yet to be determined.

The trees will undergo earth-balling, a process in which they are transferred with their root systems intact to allow them to survive when replanted elsewhere.

“They requested this to clear some of the trees that will be affected by the Fourth Mandaue-Mactan Bridge. They will not be cut down; they will be transferred and replanted,” Fortuna said.

He estimated that the earth-balling and transfer activities could take a couple of weeks, depending on the scope of work, although no definite schedule has been established.

Fortuna stressed that mangroves in the area must be protected and should not be affected by the planned activities.

The Lono is among the environmental requirements set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) before the affected trees can be removed and transferred.

Fortuna said the City Government had coordinated with the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCenro) regarding the request, with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano authorized to sign the required document.

The actual earth-balling, transportation and replanting will be undertaken by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH’s) contractors, not the City Government.

Right-of-way, displacement concerns

While environmental preparations are underway, the City has yet to receive a formal request from the DPWH regarding right-of-way acquisition for the bridge project.

Fortuna acknowledged that portions of the proposed alignment could pass through privately owned properties, potentially requiring negotiations with landowners or legal proceedings to secure the land needed for construction.

He cited the Second Mandaue-Mactan Bridge as an example, when the DPWH pursued expropriation proceedings involving properties along United Nations Avenue to acquire the necessary right-of-way.

He explained that the process typically begins with negotiations between the DPWH and affected property owners, with compensation provided when both parties reach an agreement. If negotiations fail, the government may pursue expropriation proceedings through the appropriate legal channels.

Fortuna said the proposed bridge alignment is generally expected to pass through coastal areas without permanent residents, although some households could potentially be affected.

He noted that several families previously relocated from areas near the Butuanon River and transferred to privately owned properties could be among those affected, depending on the final project alignment and right-of-way requirements.

The City Government would coordinate with potentially affected families through its Housing and Urban Development Office (Hudo) if they are eventually required to vacate their current locations.

Fortuna said Hudo would assist with relocation concerns should displacement become necessary, although the number of households that may be affected and the extent of possible relocation have yet to be established.

Construction timeline

Major construction activities for the Fourth Mandaue-Mactan Bridge are not expected to begin immediately.

Based on the latest timeline presented to the City Government, major construction is projected to begin in 2027 or 2028.

As the project moves toward implementation, the number of trees to be relocated, the protection of mangroves, the destination and survival of replanted trees, and the possible displacement of households remain subject to further assessment.

The City has yet to receive the DPWH’s formal request for right-of-way acquisition, leaving the extent of potential property and household impacts undetermined. / ABC