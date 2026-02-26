4th bridge to displace 205 families in Mandaue

AT LEAST 205 families in Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, are expected to be displaced to make way for the fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge.

The P76-billion infrastructure project is designed to ease traffic between mainland Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City. The families, living on government-owned land along the project’s alignment, will have to relocate once construction begins. Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, for his part, said consultations and relocation planning must be completed before civil works move forward.

How can the government deliver a long-awaited traffic solution while ensuring that displaced families are properly relocated and supported?

Families living on the project site

According to Ouano, the families will be directly affected by the bridge alignment in Barangay Paknaan. Many of them are fire victims from Barangays Subangdaku and Tipolo who transferred to the area about two years ago, when the site was largely vacant. They built temporary homes on government property.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) representatives have met with their City Government counterparts to coordinate relocation efforts. Project officers have held an initial meeting with family representatives, and the City is preparing to conduct a public hearing with affected homeowners.

Ouano said they are asking for more time to consult residents before construction proceeds.

“We are asking for extra time so we can properly talk to the families and make sure they are settled properly. What I want is for them to be given a relocation site along with financial assistance from the National Government,” Ouano said in Cebuano.

He said that if on-site relocation is not feasible, national agencies have pledged financial assistance. Ouano described the aid as substantial compared to what the City Government can provide, but he did not disclose the amount. No relocation site has yet been identified.

What the bridge project involves

The fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge will stretch 3.34 kilometers and feature four lanes in a cable-stayed design. It will link Barangay Paknaan in Mandaue City to Barangay Ibo in Lapu-Lapu City.

The project also includes a 4.9-kilometer coastal road, or bypass road, from Barangay Looc toward Liloan. The alignment will run alongside the E.C. Ouano Wharf, connect to Zuelig Road and link the Lapu-Lapu flyover to Mandaue City. It will also create a new route between Ibo and the area near the Cansaga Bay Bridge.

The total cost is estimated at P76.41 billion, with funding primarily coming from a loan provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency. The DPWH is implementing the project.

Construction is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 or earlier, pending completion of engineering designs and right-of-way acquisition.

Why a fourth bridge is urgent

Two of Cebu’s three existing bridges, the First Mactan-Mandaue Bridge (officially, the Sergio Osmeña Jr. Bridge) and the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, handle heavy daily traffic between mainland Cebu and Mactan Island. Officials have said that a fourth bridge will reduce congestion, provide an alternative route for cargo and private vehicles, and improve access to northern Cebu through the coastal bypass road.

What’s next

Before civil works can start, authorities must complete detailed engineering designs and acquire the necessary right of way. Just as important, relocation arrangements and financial assistance for the 205 families in Paknaan must be finalized.

For many residents of Metro Cebu, the fourth bridge represents long-term relief from worsening traffic. For families in Paknaan, the immediate concern is securing a stable and permanent home before construction begins. / DPC