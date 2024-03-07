5 badass women in Philippine history you need to know

While many heroines have graced history books, there are those whose incredible stories remain largely unsung. From revolutionary inventors to fearless warriors, these Filipina women shattered barriers with their bravery, intellect and indomitable spirit.

Join us as we unveil the legacies of five unsung heroines of Philippine history. Their stories are not just tales of the past; they’re powerful reminders of what women can achieve against all odds.

1. Maria Orosa