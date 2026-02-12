5 bouncers posing as security for hit-and-run suspect nabbed

FIVE nightclub bouncers were arrested Thursday afternoon, Feb. 12, 2026, outside a private hospital in Mandaue City for posing as security escorts of hit-and-run suspect Sean Andrew Pajarillo.

Operatives of the Regional Civil Security Unit (RCSU) 7 and the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) arrested the men, after they failed to present documents proving they were licensed security personnel.

Pajarillo is under hospital arrest in connection with the death of 23-year-old entrepreneur Kingston Ralph Cheng.

Cheng was killed in a hit-and-run incident along Maria Luisa Road in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Police from the cities of Cebu and Mandaue were securing Pajarillo’s private room when the five men attempted to enter.

When questioned by police, the men said they were private security escorts hired by Pajarillo’s family to guard him.

As the men failed to present authorization documents, the Cebu City Police Office coordinated with RCSU 7 to verify their status.

An investigation showed that the men were not licensed security guards but nightclub bouncers hired by the family.

The five were arrested for violating Republic Act 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act. They are detained at MCPO’s Station 2. / AYB