5 Cebu graduates top September 2026 electrical engineer exam

FIVE graduates from Cebu-based universities landed in the Top 10 of the September 2026 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday, September 14.

Charles Anthony Saceda Santillan of Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) shared the Top 1 spot with Dan Joel Monte De Leon of Palompon Institute of Technology.

Four other Cebu graduates also made it to the Top 10:

Top 2 — Jeff Kepler Sombilon Teves, Cebu Technological University-Tuburan

Top 3 — Kienth Vincent Espere Oracion, Cebu Institute of Technology-University

Top 6 — Niño Louie Pala Verame, Cebu Institute of Technology-University

Top 9 — Jeremiah Gecana Lausa, Cebu Technological University-Main