5 cool thing we're still waiting for from Back to the Future

When filmmakers in the 1980s set out to envision the future, they were navigating uncharted territory. The Year 2000 — and everything beyond — was fertile ground for wild predictions. Technology was advancing rapidly, but no one could predict exactly what the world would look like. Now, 24 years after the Y2K scare that never materialized, one thing is clear: the future remains as unpredictable as ever.
That didn’t stop Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale from dreaming big. As early as 1980, the duo began working on what would become the beloved Back to the Future trilogy. The script underwent numerous revisions and was rejected by studios who found it “boring” compared to the action-packed blockbusters of the era. Yet, their vision of time travel and futuristic gadgets captured the imagination of millions — and left audiences wondering what the future might hold.
In celebration of “Back to the Future” Day on Oct. 21, here are five cool things the trilogy predicted we’d be enjoying by 2015 and beyond… that we’re still waiting for:
Hoverboards
The hoverboard became a pop culture icon after “Back to the Future” Part II, with Marty McFly effortlessly gliding through the streets. Unfortunately, real-life technology hasn’t caught up yet. While there are motorized skateboards and scooters, the dream of a true hoverboard — floating inches above the ground — remains elusive.
Self-lacing shoes
Those futuristic Nikes that laced themselves up instantly became one of the most memorable gadgets from the movie. Nike eventually released a limited-edition version with self-lacing technology, but they’re a far cry from being widely accessible. The few pairs that exist are considered collector’s items, priced far beyond the reach of everyday people.
Flying cars
Perhaps the most anticipated piece of future tech from “Back to the Future” is the flying DeLorean. In 2024, however, flying cars are still more fantasy than reality. While several companies are developing prototypes, they’re not yet a part of daily life, and traffic jams are still very much a part of ours.
Hydrators for instant meals
In the movie, a device could turn a tiny, dehydrated pizza into a full-sized meal in seconds. While today’s microwaves get the job done, nothing compares to the convenience of a “Back to the Future” hydrator. The idea of having a full meal at the push of a button — without the prep or wait time — is still a distant possibility.
Fashion that adjusts to fit
Marty’s self-adjusting jacket was more than just a cool piece of clothing. It could size itself to the wearer and even dry itself automatically. This kind of smart clothing would be a game-changer for fashion and functionality. Though we’ve seen some developments in smart fabrics and wearable tech, we’re still far from a jacket that dries itself or adjusts to the perfect fit with the touch of a button.