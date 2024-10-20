5 cool thing we're still waiting for from Back to the Future

When filmmakers in the 1980s set out to envision the future, they were navigating uncharted territory. The Year 2000 — and everything beyond — was fertile ground for wild predictions. Technology was advancing rapidly, but no one could predict exactly what the world would look like. Now, 24 years after the Y2K scare that never materialized, one thing is clear: the future remains as unpredictable as ever.

That didn’t stop Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale from dreaming big. As early as 1980, the duo began working on what would become the beloved Back to the Future trilogy. The script underwent numerous revisions and was rejected by studios who found it “boring” compared to the action-packed blockbusters of the era. Yet, their vision of time travel and futuristic gadgets captured the imagination of millions — and left audiences wondering what the future might hold.

In celebration of “Back to the Future” Day on Oct. 21, here are five cool things the trilogy predicted we’d be enjoying by 2015 and beyond… that we’re still waiting for:

Hoverboards