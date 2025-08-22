5 drug suspects nabbed in Camotes operations

FIVE high-value targets were arrested in a joint anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) on Thursday and Friday, August 21–22, 2025, in San Francisco town, Camotes Islands, Cebu.

Three high-impact operations were launched by PDEA 7 and CPPO as part of their intensified efforts to cut off the drug supply in the town and sustain its “drug-cleared” status, which it achieved in May 2022.

The first operation took place at 5:23 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, in Sitio Matab-ang, Barangay Sonog, San Francisco, Camotes Island.

Personnel from the PDEA Cebu Provincial Office, the PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, the PDEA Intelligence Operating Unit 7, and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit seized six packs of shabu weighing 505 grams, with a standard drug value of P3.4 million.

The arrested suspect was identified as Renmar Matugas, 40, of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Sta. Cruz, San Francisco, who was the target of the operation.

However, his alleged accomplice, known by the alias Regan Rica, who is on the regional target list, managed to escape.

Authorities said both Matugas and Rica are major players in the illegal drug trade in the town and have long been under surveillance by police and PDEA. A manhunt operation is now underway against Rica.

At 10:14 p.m. the same day, another buy-bust was conducted in Barangay Sta. Cruz, resulting in the confiscation of shabu weighing 515 grams, valued at P3.5 million, along with the buy-bust money.

The suspects were identified as Ronel Capawa Granada, 40, of Sitio Lower Bantolinao, Barangay Villahermosa, Tudela, who was the operation’s target, and John Michael Estrera Albaracin, 22, of Sitio San Martin, Barangay San Isidro, San Francisco, also listed as a regional target personality.

At 1:12 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, a third operation was conducted, this time in Barangay San Isidro, where authorities seized two large packs of shabu weighing 105 grams, worth P714,000, along with the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects were Ricardo Wenceslao, 53, of Sitio Baring, Barangay San Isidro, and Jaykert Delcoro Pugay, 20, of Sitio Campahong, Barangay San Isidro, San Francisco.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, the total value of the confiscated illegal drugs in the Camotes operations reached P7.65 million.

Authorities revealed that the drug personalities had been subjected to one month of monitoring and case build-up with the assistance of the CPPO.

Based on intelligence, the suspects were allegedly capable of distributing 200 to 300 grams of shabu weekly.

CPPO Chief Police Colonel Christopher Bermudez said the operation was not ordinary, as it successfully dismantled a large drug network operating across Camotes Islands.

Because of this success, he commended his personnel and the PDEA 7 team for their joint effort in addressing the drug problem in the area.

“This is not an ordinary bust; it is a coordinated takedown of a network that has long poisoned Camotes. The joint effort of Cebu PPO, PDEU, and PDEA proves that when we combine intelligence, discipline, and resolve, no syndicate is too entrenched to dismantle. Camotes will never be a safe haven for the illegal drug trade,” Bermudez said.

Cases are now being prepared against the suspects currently held at the San Francisco Municipal Police Station custodial facility.

Those proven guilty of selling illegal drugs face a lifetime prison sentence and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P1 million. (AYB)