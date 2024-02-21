5 fall in buy-busts in Cebu, Negros Oriental

FIVE persons were apprehended in separate anti-illegal drug operations in Cebu and Negros Oriental in the last two days.

In Sitio Mangga, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, three individuals were taken into custody when the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA 7), Regional Intelligence Unit and the Cebu City Intelligence Unit raided a drug den at 8:05 p.m. on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Those arrested were alleged drug den maintainer Eduardo Talingting, 51, and his alleged customers Edlin Caballes, 41, a habal-habal driver, and Constantino Bunal III, 38, both residents of the aforementioned barangay.

Taken from them were nine packs of alleged shabu weighing 11.6 grams and valued at P78,800, buy-bust money, P650 in cash believed to be proceeds from the drug sales, and drug paraphernalia.

In Purok Opao, Barangay Tugas, Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, a 41-year-old man and his 35-year-old live-in partner fell to the authorities during a buy-bust at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

The couple were identified as Vincent Bryan Mier and Tiffany Camille Ferrer, from Bais City.

They are now being held at the custodial facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Negros Oriental Provincial Office.

Seized from them during the operation were seven packs of alleged shabu weighing 16 grams and valued at around P108,800, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7's information officer, claimed that Mier was previously detained for illegal narcotics but was later released from jail as part of a plea agreement. (With TPT)