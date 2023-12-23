5 Filipino films for your Christmas break watchlist

The holiday season in the Philippines is a unique blend of warmth, jubilation and a deep-rooted sense of community.
While the comedic genius of Vice Ganda has become synonymous with Filipino Christmas movie fare, there are plenty of other films that capture the spirit of the Philippines without the celebrity’s iconic presence.
Here’s a list of five modern Filipino movies that are perfect for holiday viewing, offering a mix of romance, drama and of course, the quintessential Filipino familial touch:
“Kita Kita” (2017) directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo
“Seven Sundays” (2017) directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina
What’s good: This family drama encapsulates the Filipino family spirit with its story about siblings reuniting for their father’s last days. The film balances humor with touching moments, showcasing the talents of Ronaldo Valdez, Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes and Enrique Gil.
Suggestion for viewing: A great choice for family gatherings, it opens up conversations about love, life, and the importance of family.
“Heneral Luna” (2015) directed by Jerrold Tarog
What’s good: An epic historical biopic, it’s a riveting portrayal of the fiery Filipino general Antonio Luna. John Arcilla’s powerful performance brings to life the complexities of Filipino history and patriotism.
Suggestion for viewing: Ideal for those who enjoy a mix of history and drama. It’s a thought-provoking piece that stirs up national pride.
“That Thing Called Tadhana” (2014) directed by Antoinette Jadaone
What’s good: A romantic film that stands out for its simplicity and relatability. Angelica Panganiban and JM de Guzman’s journey of healing and self-discovery is both engaging and heartwarming.
Suggestion for viewing: Perfect for a cozy night in, especially if you’re in the mood for a story about love, loss and finding oneself.
“Birdshot” (2016) directed by Mikhail Red
What’s good: This critically acclaimed film is a compelling coming-of-age thriller. It delves into the dark and complex nature of humanity through a young girl’s accidental crime. The cinematography and storytelling are top-notch, offering a different flavor to Filipino cinema.
Suggestion for viewing: Ideal for those who are looking for a more intense, gripping film experience during the holidays.
Each of these films offers a unique glimpse into the diverse storytelling prowess of Filipino cinema. They may not be the traditional holiday movies, but they capture various aspects of Filipino culture and values, making them perfect for holiday viewing—without the presence of Vice Ganda, offering a different flavor to your festive season entertainment.