5 Filipino films for your Christmas break watchlist

The holiday season in the Philippines is a unique blend of warmth, jubilation and a deep-rooted sense of community.

While the comedic genius of Vice Ganda has become synonymous with Filipino Christmas movie fare, there are plenty of other films that capture the spirit of the Philippines without the celebrity’s iconic presence.

Here’s a list of five modern Filipino movies that are perfect for holiday viewing, offering a mix of romance, drama and of course, the quintessential Filipino familial touch:

“Kita Kita” (2017) directed by Sigrid Andrea Bernardo