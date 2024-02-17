5 heartwarming Filipino films for the art of moving on

In the season of love, not all stories are about romantic beginnings. Some of the most touching tales are those of resilience, healing and finding oneself anew after a heartbreak. The vibrant world of Filipino cinema presents a unique collection of films that masterfully depict the journey of moving on. These narratives, steeped in emotion and realism, offer a comforting embrace to anyone traversing the path of post-breakup recovery.
Here, we unveil five Filipino films that are perfect companions for those seeking solace and inspiration in the art of moving on. Whether you’re nursing a broken heart or just in the mood for some emotionally resonant cinema, these movies promise a blend of tears, laughter and thought-provoking moments.
“Ulan” (2019)
What’s great about it: Nadine Lustre stars in this unique film that intertwines folklore with modern-day romance. It’s about self-discovery and learning to embrace life’s uncertainties, especially in love.
Suggestion: Ideal for those who appreciate a blend of mystical elements with real-life emotional journeys.
“The Day After Valentine’s” (2018)
What’s great about it: This film, starring Bela Padilla and JC Santos, delves deep into healing and moving on from past wounds. It’s a poignant story about finding someone who helps you face your scars, even when love doesn’t go as planned.
Suggestion: Perfect for viewers who are looking for a story about healing and the complex journey of moving past old relationships.
“Meet Me in St. Gallen” (2018)
What’s great about it: Featuring Carlo Aquino and Bela Padilla, this film explores the chance meetings of two individuals and how these affect their respective journeys of moving on and self-discovery.
Suggestion: A great choice for those who enjoy films about serendipity, life choices, and the paths we take toward healing.
“Exes Baggage” (2018)
What’s great about it: Starring Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino, this film is a deep dive into how past relationships shape our present. It’s about coming to terms with past loves and learning how to move forward.
Suggestion: Ideal for audiences who are looking for a mature take on how past relationships impact our current selves and our journey towards moving on.
“Isa Pa with Feelings” (2019)
What’s great about it: This film, featuring Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino, is a touching narrative about overcoming personal and emotional barriers. It’s a story of love, loss and the courage to move forward amid life’s challenges.
Suggestion: Recommended for those who appreciate a heartfelt story about finding strength and hope in unexpected places.
Filipino cinema has a rich tradition of exploring the themes of love, heartbreak and the journey of moving on. These five movies not only entertain but also offer valuable insights into the complexities of relationships and the resilience of the human spirit.
So, grab some popcorn and let these films accompany you on your journey of healing and self-discovery this love month.