5 hurt after tourist van falls off cliff in Badian

FIVE persons landed in a hospital when the van they were riding in fell off a cliff in Barangay Poblacion, Badian town, Cebu around 3:40 a.m. Friday, November 17, 2023.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Mark Anthony Batad Tahadlangit, from Lamintak Sur, Medellin town, northern Cebu; and his tourist passengers from Tondo, Manila: Jolito Catipay Ferrolino, 64, and his wife Elena, Elena Umali Ferrolino; and Lichelle Becaol Hizola and her five-year-old child Hyun.

The van driver reportedly fell asleep.

According to reports, the driver had just delivered guests in the northern part of Cebu when he returned to Mactan-Cebu International Airport around 1 a.m. Friday to pick up other passengers who were headed to Samboan town.

While on the way, the driver allegedly dozed off upon reaching the bridge in Barangay Poblacion, Badian town, causing the vehicle to go off course and fall off a cliff.

Luckily, the van got trapped in nipa trees and did not fall all the way to the bottom of the cliff.

The victims were brought to the Badian District Hospital for treatment. (DVG, TPT)