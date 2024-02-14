5 hurt in Mandaue fire

A FIRE broke out in the afternoon of February 13, 2024, in Sitio Bas, Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City, Cebu, injuring five persons, who sustained burns, cuts, and other minor wounds.

Those injured were Evelyn Orsia, 47; Ana Alona Naquines, 20; Elona Naquines, 25; Elvin Naquines, 48; and Kenneth Jay Villamor, 34.

The fire allegedly originated from the house of Riza Rivas, according to reports from the Mandaue City Fire Department led by Superintendent Arnel Abella.

The fire started at 1:58 p.m. and was raised to first alarm at 2 p.m., placed under control at 2:24 p.m. and, after 10 minutes, was totally extinguished.

The damage was estimated by firefighters to be P412,500. (DVG, TPT)