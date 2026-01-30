5 injured as modern jeepney overturns

FIVE passengers of a modern jeepney on Route 01K were injured after their vehicle overturned around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, January 29, 2026, on Xiamen Street, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

The injured passengers, who were immediately brought to the hospital, were Asuncion Batomalaque, 66, from Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City; Miguel Cuer Jr., 24, from Mantuyong, Mandaue City; Edrillee Janelle Castillo, 27, from Lawaan, Talisay City; Hany Love Pimentel, 23, from Panganiban, Cebu City; and Ivan Kurt Inot, 37, from Lapu-Lapu City.

According to the investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City Police Office, based on statements from the driver and the passengers, the jeepney was traveling on Xiamen Street in Barangay Mabolo, heading toward Parkmall in Mandaue City. When it reached a curve, the vehicle suddenly lost balance and overturned.

The passengers were injured as they were thrown inside the jeepney during the incident.

Witnesses quickly called for an ambulance to transport the injured passengers to the hospital.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jose Los Baños, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, said it is highly likely that the jeepney driver, Joseph Angeles Mondido, 29, from Sibonga, Cebu Province, was unfamiliar with the area.

He reportedly had recently started driving the vehicle and was unable to anticipate the curve, which contributed to the overturning.

The TEU and Mabolo Police Station are also continuing their investigation to determine whether another modern jeepney may have collided with the vehicle, contributing to the accident.

As a result of the incident, Cebu City police advised public utility jeepney drivers to exercise extreme caution while driving, as they are responsible for the lives of their passengers.

“Labing maayo nga i-check daan nila ang ilang brakes, hangin sa ligid, makina ug uban pa aron safety ang inyung pasahero ug malikay sa disgrasya,” said Los Baños.

(It is best to check your brakes, tire pressure, engine, and other parts in advance to ensure passenger safety and avoid accidents.)

This marks the second accident involving an overturned public utility vehicle in Cebu City, following an earlier incident where a traditional jeepney on Route 04H overturned on Veterans Drive, Nivel Hills, Barangay Lahug, after losing its brakes. (AYB)