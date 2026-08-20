5 JOs found positive for drugs

FIVE job order (JO) workers of the Cebu City Government yielded initial positive results for illegal drugs during a surprise drug test conducted Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026, at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Three of the five were personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO), while the other two were workers assigned to the CCSC, City Councilor Dave Tumulak said.

Tumulak stressed that the initial results do not constitute a final finding. The five workers will undergo further investigation, while the two CCSC personnel will also undergo a repeat drug test.

The surprise drug testing was conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 in coordination with the Cebu City Government through the Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap).

A total of 330 City Government personnel from three offices underwent the drug test: 268 from the CCDRRMO, 49 from the CCSC and 13 from Tumulak’s office.

Tumulak and his staff also underwent the drug test.

One employee who was expected to take the test was absent and could not be reached for an explanation, according to the City Government.

Not yet a final finding

Tumulak said the city should not immediately label the five workers as drug users based solely on the initial test results.

He said the city would provide assistance to workers who are eventually found to have problems involving illegal drug use, including voluntary rehabilitation.

If the findings are confirmed after the appropriate process, Tumulak said the cases would be referred to the city’s Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), which would determine the appropriate administrative action.

The city councilor also appealed to government workers who may be using illegal drugs to seek help rather than wait until they are caught.

He said government workers are expected to uphold the law and maintain public trust, adding that confirmed drug use among government personnel could affect the credibility of the city government workforce.

“Mas maayo pang mo-resign. Ayaw’g paabuta nga moabot ang punto nga masakpan mo, dakong kauwawan ang mahitabo diha ninyo,” he said.

(It would be better for you to resign. Don’t wait until you reach the point of being caught, because it would bring great shame upon you.)

Tumulak said rehabilitation would be voluntary for workers who choose to undergo the program.

The drug testing was conducted as part of the Cebu City Government’s Drug-Free Workplace Program under Mayor Nestor Archival, which aims to maintain a safe, healthy and drug-free working environment for city government personnel. /CAV