5 Koreans with ‘sports violation’ arrested in Cebu

FIVE Korean nationals, who have active warrants in their home country, were arrested in Cebu City on Monday afternoon, Aug. 18, 2025.

The five Korean nationals are facing charges for violating Korea’s National Sports Promotion Act.

Following this, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) issued a “red notice” to alert Philippine authorities about their presence.

The Korean Consulate in Cebu coordinated with authorities to help capture the fugitives.

After the individuals were located, a joint operation was conducted by the Regional Special Operations Unit 7, the Regional Intelligence Division 7, and the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The suspects are now held at the temporary custodial facility of the Police Regional Office 7, while waiting for an order from the Cebu City court and the BI for their deportation.

Korean Consul General Song Sewan extended her appreciation to PRO 7 chief Police Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan.

Maranan, in an interview, said the operation shows PRO 7’s dedication to strengthening international cooperation in law enforcement.

“We will continue to ensure Central Visayas is a safe place not only for our citizens but also for the foreign community. We will intensify our cooperation with our international partners for justice,” Maranan said.

PRO 7, in coordination with BI, strictly monitors foreigners in Central Visayas who have red notices from Interpol. / AYB