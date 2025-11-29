5 Labubu Killers' for collectors who want something cooler

There’s a point in every collector’s life when the shelves start to look a little too predictable. Labubu, the bug-eyed darling of designer toy culture, has earned its place on desks and display cases everywhere.

But if you’re hunting for something that scratches the same niche as Labubu but with a fresher pulse or a better price-to-aesthetic ratio, consider these five contenders. They’re weird in the best way, charming without being cloying and, most importantly, not what everyone else already has.

Here are five “Labubu Killers” worth introducing to your lineup:

Dimoo