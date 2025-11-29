5 Labubu Killers' for collectors who want something cooler

There’s a point in every collector’s life when the shelves start to look a little too predictable. Labubu, the bug-eyed darling of designer toy culture, has earned its place on desks and display cases everywhere.
But if you’re hunting for something that scratches the same niche as Labubu but with a fresher pulse or a better price-to-aesthetic ratio, consider these five contenders. They’re weird in the best way, charming without being cloying and, most importantly, not what everyone else already has.
Here are five “Labubu Killers” worth introducing to your lineup:
Dimoo
Dimoo has the same dreamy energy as Labubu — soft-eyed, slightly melancholic, endlessly imaginative — but the lineup leans more atmospheric than monstrous. Cloud babies, space wanderers, sleepy spirits. Dimoo drops tend to be more affordable and easier to score, and the sculpting details have that cinematic softness that Labubu collectors already love.
Hirono
Hirono feels like Labubu’s quiet, artsy cousin. It leans toward the art-doll direction rather than toy collectible, which immediately gives it a touch more maturity. Hirono is the piece people point at when they enter your room and ask, “Where did you get that?”
Skullpanda
If Labubu is playful mischief, Skullpanda brings the cool older sibling energy. The style is bold, full of personality and far from mainstream. Each release feels like a collaboration between a streetwear designer and a character illustrator, which instantly elevates shelf presence.
Crybaby
Crybaby toys are exactly what the name suggests — emotional little gremlins captured mid-meltdown, mid-sulk or mid-existential crisis. It carries a huge attitude for the price point. The emotional range alone (somewhere between toddler tantrum and indie-film protagonist) is enough to spark conversations. Crybaby figures don’t take themselves too seriously.
Ziqi’s Dino Series
These tiny dinos are sculpted in the same spirit of playful chaos that made Labubu famous — round edges, funny proportions and that instant charm factor. But they’re priced lower, wildly photogenic and perfect for collectors who love personality-packed minis.
Labubu may dominate the designer toy scene, but the joy of collecting has always lived beyond the mainstream. The best pieces aren’t just cute or rare but are the ones that feel like a little wink from the universe. Whatever you choose to bring home next, make sure it sparks. a smile. S