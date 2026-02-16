5 lucky Chinese New Year dishes

Chinese New Year is a time of celebration, family and tradition, with food playing a central role in welcoming luck and prosperity.
Every dish served during the festivities carries a symbolic meaning with wishes for wealth, health, happiness and unity in the year ahead. For many families, these recipes are treasured traditions, passed down through generations and prepared with intention and care.
Cebuano Chinoys share some of the dishes they prepare to mark the Lunar New Year:
Whole Fish
For Edwin, 58, serving a whole fish symbolizes abundance and prosperity. In Chinese, the word for fish (yú) sounds like the word for “surplus” or “excess,” making it a staple during the celebration. The doctor said that the fish is usually served with the head and tail intact to signify a good beginning and a complete ending to the year.
Longevity Noodles
Angela, 33, shares that longevity noodles are eaten uncut to ensure a long and healthy life. According to the med student, care is taken during preparation and serving, as breaking the noodles is believed to shorten one’s lifespan.
Dumplings
According to Andrew, 26, dumplings are believed to usher in wealth, prosperity and family unity. Shaped like ancient Chinese silver or gold ingots, they symbolize attracting fortune. The business owner said the act of making dumplings together also represents togetherness and strong family bonds.
Glutinous Rice Cakes (Tikoy)
For teacher Joshua, 25, he explained that nián gāo sounds like “higher year” in Mandarin, symbolizing growth and improvement in business, career, and income. The sticky texture of tikoy also represents family unity and the strengthening of relationships with loved ones.
Spring Rolls
For nurse Diane, 28, spring rolls symbolize wealth and prosperity. Their golden color and shape resemble gold bars, making them a popular dish for attracting financial good fortune.
Recipes are passed down through generations, often unchanged, connecting grandparents to grandchildren in ways that words sometimes cannot. Preparing these dishes becomes an act of remembrance of ancestors, traditions and values that have endured through time. In a fast-paced world, these customs slow things down, reminding families of where they came from and what they hope to carry forward. S