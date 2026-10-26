5 marriage realities Gen Z wants everyone to understand

Gen Z isn’t giving up on marriage — it’s redefining it. Between inflation, exhausting dating apps, and outdated expectations, many young adults are questioning the traditional script. But that doesn’t mean they don’t want commitment.

Strip away societal pressure, performative bridal culture and unrealistic financial expectations, and one thing becomes clear: marriage doesn’t have to look like your parents’ or grandparents’ marriages.

1. Waiting isn’t failing —

It’s financial strategy

Older generations often measured success by how early they settled down. Today, the script has flipped. Delaying marriage isn’t necessarily a sign of fear or reluctance. For many young adults, it’s a conscious decision to finish school, build financial independence, navigate job insecurity, and understand who they are before merging lives with someone else. Taking your time allows you to choose a partner based on alignment and long-term stability — not societal anxiety.

As 24-year-old Paul Briones, a social media manager, puts it: “For our parents, marriage was often the foundation on which they built a life together from scratch. For us, building our individual stability comes first — marriage comes later when we know we can actually afford to sustain a household without drowning.”

2. You don’t have to buy

into the wedding

industrial complex

One of the biggest hurdles to marriage is the cost of a traditional wedding — especially in the Philippines, where family expectations often collide with steep living costs. Gen Z couples are realizing that a wedding is just one day, while a marriage is a lifetime. Many are choosing civil ceremonies, intimate micro-weddings, off-peak dates, and minimalist or thrifted attire to avoid crippling expenses.

“There’s so much pressure to throw a six-figure party just to satisfy extended relatives,” said 22-year-old Tania Pabrua, a fresh agriculture graduate who plans to opt for a civil ceremony. “We’d rather put that money into an emergency fund or a house downpayment. Choosing an intimate setup isn’t us being cheap; it’s us prioritizing our actual future over a social media show.”

3. Financial compatibility

is a form of intimacy

Love may be essential, but entry-level salaries, shared expenses, and housing costs make financial transparency non-negotiable. Talking about savings, daily budgets, emergency funds, and how expenses will be divided isn’t “unromantic.” It’s an act of mutual care. Addressing money matters early builds trust and helps partners face economic pressures as a team.

4. Marriage is an

opt-in partnership

Historically, marriage came with rigid gender roles and fixed social obligations. Many young adults now see a healthy union as something to be deliberately designed around shared values. Couples can decide how to divide household responsibilities, whether to have children or instead prioritize pets, careers, and personal pursuits, and how they will protect individual space while building a shared future.

5. It’s about interdependence,

not losing yourself

One of the biggest fears associated with long-term commitment is losing personal freedom or identity. But a healthy partnership isn’t about codependency or sacrificing who you are. It’s about interdependence: two whole individuals choosing to collaborate and navigate an increasingly complex and expensive world as a unified team.

The data backs it up

If your view of marriage has been shaped by cost-of-living pressures, recent data suggest you’re not alone. Philippine Statistics Authority figures cited by the Commission on Population and Development show that registered marriages fell by 7.8 percent in one year, from 449,428 in 2022 to 414,213 in 2023. CPD research links the decline — and the rise of cohabitation — to economic pressures, including living costs and the expense of formal weddings.

In a recent study, Barna Group research found that 81 percent of Gen Z adults value marriage, while 78 percent of unmarried Gen Z respondents said they want to marry someday. The pattern points less to rejection and more to postponement: many young people want commitment, but not until they feel financially and personally ready.

Marriage today isn’t about conforming to old expectations or rushing into commitment to satisfy society. It’s about finding a genuine partner, building financial stability amid difficult economic conditions, and creating a life that feels authentic to both partners. S