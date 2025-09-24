5 minors saved from prostitution ring

FIVE minors who were victims of child prostitution were rescued during an entrapment operation on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.

The suspect, a 16-year-old girl, was charged for allegedly facilitating the prostitution.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), along with Cordova Police Station’s Women and Children Protection Desk, Cebu Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and Women and Children Protection Center-Visayas Field Unit, carried out the operation around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at a lodging house in Barangay Poblacion, Cordova.

The authorities confiscated marked boodle money and a cellular phone used for transactions with customers.

The five minors, aged 15-17 years old, are now in the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development 7 for intervention and debriefing.

CPPO chief Pol. Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. said the successful rescue resulted from the directive of Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro to prioritize child protection and dismantle child exploitation networks across the province.

“The governor has been very clear; our children’s safety comes first. This rescue is proof of our unwavering commitment to her directive to stamp out child pornography and online sexual exploitation,” said Mangelen.

“Under my watch, CPPO will ensure that no predator goes unpunished,” he added. / AYB