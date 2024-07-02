5 more barangays to receive drug-cleared status

FIVE more barangays in Mandaue City will soon get drug-cleared status.

Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office (MCSAPO) head Ebenezer Manzano, in an interview on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, said barangays Banilad, Cubacub, Ibabao-Estancia, Guizo and Labogon have met the requirements to be declared drug-cleared and will soon receive certifications from the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program.

These barangays fall under the jurisdiction of Police Station 6. Mandaue City Police Station 6 is the first station in Cebu to achieve drug-cleared status for all barangays under its jurisdiction.

“We are grateful to Station 6 for completing the drug-clearing process for all barangays under their jurisdiction,” Manzano said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Manzano added that each of these newly declared barangays will receive P500,000 in financial assistance from the City Government to support the livelihoods of local anti-drug advocates.

With the addition of the new five barangays, Mandaue City now boasts a total of 18 drug-cleared barangays.

Last year, 13 of Mandaue’s 27 barangays were declared drug-cleared: Bakilid, Tawason, Subangdako, Tingub, Paknaan, Casili, Opao, Tabok, Basak, Mantuyong, Canduman, Casuntingan and Cambaro.

Manzano said that although the five barangays were officially cleared in April, the certifications were awarded on June 26 to coincide with the celebration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, a global event that aims to enhance international action and cooperation to achieve a world free of drug abuse.

To be considered drug-cleared, documentation must show that individuals listed in the barangay watchlist have received general interventions and participated in community drug rehabilitation programs.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, a drug-cleared barangay has been previously affected by drugs, undergone a drug clearing operation, and is now declared free from any illegal drug activities, while a drug-free barangay is one with no drug impact, no presence of drug personalities, and no illegal drug activities, making it a challenging status to achieve. / CAV