5 must-watch historical movies to binge this Independence Day

This Independence Day, what better way to immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the Philippines than by watching some compelling historical movies. As we celebrate Independence Day on June 12, 2024, let’s honor the heroes who fought for our freedom by remembering their stories through these powerful cinematic works.
Here’s a list of films that provide a window into the struggles and victories that have shaped the Philippines. Grab some popcorn, gather your family and friends and let these films inspire pride and patriotism in every Filipino heart.
“Heneral Luna” (2015)
Directed by Jerrold Tarog
Starring John Arcilla, Mon Confiado, Arron Villaflor
“Heneral Luna” is a critically acclaimed film that delves into the life of Gen. Antonio Luna, one of the fiercest and most brilliant military leaders in Philippine history. Set during the Philippine-American War, the movie showcases Luna’s unwavering dedication to the cause of independence and his tragic struggle against not only foreign invaders but also internal political conflicts. John Arcilla’s powerful performance as Luna is both inspiring and heartbreaking, making this film a must-watch on Independence Day.
“Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo” (2014)
Directed by Enzo Williams
Starring Robin Padilla, Vina Morales, Daniel Padilla
This film offers a gripping portrayal of Andres Bonifacio, the founder of the Katipunan, who played a crucial role in the fight for Philippine independence against Spanish colonization. “Bonifacio: Ang Unang Pangulo” provides a deeper understanding of Bonifacio’s ideals, struggles and the controversial events that led to his untimely death. Robin Padilla’s commanding performance as Bonifacio brings the revolutionary hero to life, making this film a vital part of any Independence Day movie marathon.
“El Presidente” (2012)
Directed by Mark Meily
Starring Jeorge “E.R.” Estregan, Nora Aunor, Christopher de Leon
“El Presidente” chronicles the life of Emilio Aguinaldo, the first President of the Philippines, from his early involvement in the revolution against Spain to his presidency during the Philippine-American War. The film provides a comprehensive look at Aguinaldo’s leadership and the complexities of his role in Philippine history. With its star-studded cast and grand historical scope, “El Presidente” offers a captivating cinematic experience.
“Dekada ‘70” (2002)
Directed by Chito S. Roño
Starring Vilma Santos, Christopher de Leon, Piolo Pascual
While not directly about the fight for independence, “Dekada ‘70” is a significant historical film that explores the impact of martial law on a Filipino family during the 1970s. Based on the acclaimed novel by Lualhati Bautista, the film provides a poignant look at the political and social upheavals of the time. Vilma Santos delivers a remarkable performance as Amanda Bartolome, a mother who witnesses her family’s involvement in the resistance against a repressive regime.
“Jose Rizal” (1998)
Directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya
Starring Cesar Montano, Joel Torre, Jaime Fabregas
“Jose Rizal” is an epic biographical film that tells the story of the Philippines’ national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, whose writings and martyrdom sparked the Philippine revolution against Spanish rule. The movie delves into Rizal’s intellectual journey, his works that inspired the revolution, and his ultimate sacrifice for the nation’s freedom. Cesar Montano’s portrayal of Rizal is both dignified and deeply moving, making this film a timeless tribute to the hero’s legacy.