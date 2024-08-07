5 nabbed for illegal fishing in Cordova, Cebu

FIVE fishermen were apprehended for fishing in a marine sanctuary in Barangay Gilutongan, Cordova, Cebu, using a compressor, which is prohibited by law.

The anti-illegal fishing operation was carried out by the operatives of Cordova Municipal Police Station and the Tourist Police Unit at 4:50 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7.

The suspects were identified only by their aliases as Joel, Jating, Canol, Ben and Belgari, who were both of legal age and residents of Dauis, Bohol.

Taken from them were a motorized banca, an 80-meter hose pipe, 15 kilograms of fish, a compresor tank, two flashlights, and other fishing supplies, all valued at P71,000. (DVG, TPT)