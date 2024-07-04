5 nabbed in drug den raid in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City

FIVE persons were arrested when the operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and Sawang Calero Police Station raided a drug den in Quijano Compound, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, at around 3:29 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Those arrested were alleged drug den maintainer Joel Parame, 49, and his alleged customers, restaurant dishwasher 19-year-old Jurich Catillo, Ace Gonzales, 24, Alex Batulan, 47, and John Lloyd Algabre, 22.

Seized during the operation were five packs of alleged shabu weighing 12 grams and costing P81,600, buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

It was discovered that Parame was also arrested for a similar offense in 2016 but was later released as part of a plea agreement.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB, TPT)