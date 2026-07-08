5 nabbed in Mandaue for selling counterfeit seasoning

FIVE individuals were arrested in an entrapment operation for allegedly selling counterfeit Magic Sarap seasoning conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-Mandaue City Field Unit.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the Regional Special Operation Team–Regional Field Unit 7, Regional Intelligence Unit 7 Metro Cebu, and representatives of Nestlé Philippines Inc. around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2026, along Zuellig Avenue in Barangay Subangdako, Mandaue City.

The suspects were identified only by their aliases: Erwin, 50, a businessman from Sitio Kawayan, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City; Charina, 51, a vendor from Barangay Basak-Tamiya, Lapu-Lapu City; Janessah, a resident of Barangay Day-as, Cordova; Anthony, 56, from 7th Street, MSU Main Campus, Marawi City; and Eddie, 63, from Barangay Basak-Tamiya, Lapu-Lapu City.

Authorities seized 113 boxes of Magic Sarap loaded inside an L300 delivery van. The value of the confiscated products has yet to be determined.

CIDG 7 said the operation stemmed from a complaint filed by Nestlé Philippines Inc., which reported that counterfeit Magic Sarap seasoning was being sold in bulk using the company's name and other protected intellectual property.

Following the complaint, authorities conducted intelligence gathering and evaluation. After verifying the information, they planned and carried out the entrapment operation.

CIDG operatives negotiated with the suspects and arranged to meet them on Zuellig Avenue in Barangay Subangdako, where the entrapment was conducted.

After the products were recovered, representatives of Nestlé Philippines Inc., led by lawyer Clarence Evangelista, conducted an on-site inspection and authentication. They found that the products differed from genuine Magic Sarap in their packaging, labeling, printing quality, security features, product identification markings, and other characteristics, confirming that they were counterfeit and unauthorized by the company.

The five suspects are set to face charges for alleged violations of Sections 155 and 168, in relation to Section 170 of Republic Act 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines. They are currently being held at the CIDG 7 custodial facility. (AYB)