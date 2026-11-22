FIVE people, including a 19-year-old man, were arrested when agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 and Talisay City police raided a suspected drug den in Purok Sambag, Barangay San Roque on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2026.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza said the target of the operation was a 23-year-old man known as Alex, who allegedly ran the den.

Authorities also arrested his associate, a 32-year-old e-bike driver known as Peter. Both lived in the area.

PDEA 7 said officers found three men allegedly using shabu inside the den. The agency identified them as Ged, 27, an e-bike driver, and Al, 41, and Jay, 19, who work as porters. All three live in San Roque.

Evidence seized

PDEA 7 agents seized packets containing 11.9 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P80,920.

Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, money used in the buy-bust operation, a firearm with five rounds of ammunition and other evidence. The seized items are in the custody of the PDEA 7 laboratory.

The five suspects were held at the PDEA 7 detention facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

Weeklong investigation

Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7 information officer, said agents spent a week gathering evidence after receiving a tip from a source the agency considered reliable.

She said they received information that Alex was selling 50 grams of shabu a week from his supplier.

Al was arrested in 2019 for alleged possession of shabu. Talisay City police arrested him again in 2021 for allegedly selling illegal drugs. / AYB