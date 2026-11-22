Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 agents and Talisay City police arrested five suspects during a Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2026, raid on a suspected drug den in Purok Sambag, Barangay San Roque.
PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the operation's target as alleged den operator Alex, 23, who was arrested alongside associate Peter, 32, and three alleged drug users: Ged, 27, Al, 41, and Jay, 19.
Authorities seized 11.9 grams of suspected shabu worth an estimated P80,920, drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, and a firearm with five rounds of ammunition following a weeklong investigation.
FIVE people, including a 19-year-old man, were arrested when agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 and Talisay City police raided a suspected drug den in Purok Sambag, Barangay San Roque on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 21, 2026.
PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza said the target of the operation was a 23-year-old man known as Alex, who allegedly ran the den.
Authorities also arrested his associate, a 32-year-old e-bike driver known as Peter. Both lived in the area.
PDEA 7 said officers found three men allegedly using shabu inside the den. The agency identified them as Ged, 27, an e-bike driver, and Al, 41, and Jay, 19, who work as porters. All three live in San Roque.
Evidence seized
PDEA 7 agents seized packets containing 11.9 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated market value of P80,920.
Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, money used in the buy-bust operation, a firearm with five rounds of ammunition and other evidence. The seized items are in the custody of the PDEA 7 laboratory.
The five suspects were held at the PDEA 7 detention facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.
Weeklong investigation
Leia Alcantara, PDEA 7 information officer, said agents spent a week gathering evidence after receiving a tip from a source the agency considered reliable.
She said they received information that Alex was selling 50 grams of shabu a week from his supplier.
Al was arrested in 2019 for alleged possession of shabu. Talisay City police arrested him again in 2021 for allegedly selling illegal drugs. / AYB