FIVE individuals, including a 19-year-old man, were arrested during an operation that dismantled a drug den in Purok Sambag, Barangay San Roque, Talisay City, at 12:24 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

PDEA Central Visayas Director Joel Plaza identified the main target of the operation and alleged drug den maintainer as alias Alex, 23, and his associate, alias Peter, 32. Both are residents of the area, with Peter working as an e-bike driver.

Operatives also caught three men inside the drug den allegedly using shabu. They were identified as alias Ged, 27, an e-bike driver; alias Al, 41, a porter; and alias Jay, 19, also a porter. All three are residents of Barangay San Roque, Talisay City.

PDEA 7 personnel recovered shabu weighing 11.9 grams, with an estimated standard drug price of P80,920.

Also seized during the operation were drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, a firearm with five rounds of ammunition, and other pieces of evidence, which are now in the custody of the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory.

The five suspects are currently detained at the PDEA 7 custodial facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

PDEA 7 Information Officer Leia Alcantara said the agency conducted a weeklong case buildup against the drug den after receiving information from a reliable source.

Based on information gathered by PDEA 7, alias Alex could sell up to 50 grams of shabu weekly through supplies from his source.

Meanwhile, alias Al was previously arrested in 2019 for possession of shabu. In 2021, he was arrested again for illegal drug selling in an operation conducted by the Talisay City Police Station. (AYB)