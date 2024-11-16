5 northern towns under Signal No. 1

SUPER typhoon Pepito, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts up to 230 km/h, will continue to affect northern Cebu, with towns like Daanbantayan and Medellin and Bantayan Island under Signal No. 1.

Bantayan Island is made up of the towns of Bantayan, Santa Fe and Madridejos.

Residents are urged to stay cautious as winds may reach 50 to 60 km/h.

“The impact, especially in Central Visayas, still shows strong winds, particularly in the extreme northern Cebu area. We are under Signal No. 1 in Daanbantayan, Medellin and Bantayan Island. The winds in these areas may reach up to 50 to 60 km/h, and while the threat to life and property is minimal, we must remain vigilant,” Joseph Gerald Merlas, weather specialist of the Department of Science and Technology—Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-Pagasa), said on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

“Signal No. 1 may persist throughout the day and possibly into the evening. However, by tomorrow, we expect the wind signal to be lifted from the northernmost parts of Cebu,” Merlas added.

He said the rest of Central Visayas will experience moderate to light winds with mild waves.

“There’s no immediate danger from heavy rains or severe weather conditions, but the presence of Signal No. 1 indicates that we should be cautious,” he said in Cebuano.

As of the latest update, Pepito is expected to continue moving toward southern or central Luzon by Sunday, with its impact on Central Visayas gradually diminishing.

Despite the weakening of the storm, DOST-Pagasa advised residents, particularly fishermen and those planning sea travel, to avoid going out to sea during this period.

“Even though Pepito is going to southern Luzon, we advise the public to stay alert and continue monitoring weather updates,” Merlas said.

He added, “Fishing communities, in particular, should refrain from going out to sea for their safety.”

DOST-Pagasa continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates as necessary to keep the public informed.

Rainfall

In Cebu, a Yellow Warning Level has been issued, with flooding and landslides anticipated in low-lying and mountainous areas.

According to the Heavy Rainfall Warning issued at 2 p.m., parts of northern Cebu, including Bantayan Island, Medellin, Daanbantayan and Bogo City, are at risk of flooding.

Southern Cebu, including areas such as Carcar City, Dalaguete and the City of Naga, is also expected to experience light to moderate rains, occasionally heavy.

Localized rain showers have already begun affecting Metro Cebu and nearby areas, with Pagasa forecasting that rainfall may persist for two to three hours.

Pagasa advised the public to monitor updates and weather bulletins.

Cancelled sea trips

Meanwhile, the Cebu Port Authority has announced the cancellation of multiple sea trips as super typhoon Pepito continues to pose severe weather threats across the Visayas.

As of Saturday morning, the following trips have been cancelled:

Supercat: Trips to Ormoc scheduled for 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Cokaliong: Trips to Masbate and Calbayog scheduled for 7 p.m.

All trips departing from Santa Fe Port, Hagnaya Port, Kawit Port and New Maya Port.

The CPA has urged the public to avoid traveling to affected ports and to monitor further advisories for updates on sea travel.