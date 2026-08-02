5 practical ways to save fuel, according to everyday people

The moment we hear news of trouble erupting in the Middle East, we always know what is coming next. Even if we are time zones away from the panic and fear of drones hitting our homes, we still feel the adverse effects of the volatile situation. As the grim shadow of war hovers over the oil fields where the world gets most of its supply, we helplessly watch the prices of petroleum products skyrocket to hair-raising levels. Everything has a domino effect in an upward trajectory: the prices of fuel, electricity, basic commodities and services.

Sadly, people are expected to tighten their spending even further while many government leaders are busy polishing their image for the next political exercise. We often have no choice but to adapt and take wise measures to survive. Today, some of our readers share their personal hacks for saving fuel, which you might also find practical these days.

Kyoungbin Cho

‘‘I drive an electric vehicle, so I am contributing to the green energy movement. As for energy consumption, I try my best to use it efficiently, especially at home. For example, I only use the air conditioner on certain days and rely on an electric fan instead, especially when it is not too hot,’’ said Kyoungbin Cho.

Frances Maxine Jean Maldo

‘‘Working as an intern has shown me that the most sustainable trip is the one we never have to make. Rather than just trying to optimize vehicle travel, I treat my schedule like a spatial layout by grouping errands to avoid unnecessary back-and-forth travel while also supporting local businesses within walking distance. At home, we maximize daylight and use small solar panels to power some of our evening lighting. Combining trips, walking short distances and using the sun instead of switches are practical ways I choose to live sustainably,’’ said Frances Maxine Jean Maldo.

Jino Sumatra Baldapan

‘‘Whenever possible, I choose routes with less traffic to avoid wasting fuel while idling. I also plan my trips and errands ahead of time so I can accomplish several tasks in one trip, which helps reduce unnecessary fuel consumption,’’ said Jino Sumatra Baldapan.

Kristen Camille Lim

‘‘When I’m driving and not in a rush, I conserve fuel by avoiding unnecessary acceleration and making use of gravity on downhill roads. At home, I also make sure to turn off and unplug appliances when they are not in use,’’ said Kristen Camille Lim.

Miles Anthony Suson

‘‘With fuel prices continuing to rise due to geopolitical conflicts and the fact that our fuel supply is largely imported from other countries, I do my part in conserving fuel by using it wisely. When cooking, I make sure the flame is at the appropriate level and prepare the ingredients beforehand. In addition, planning important trips in advance and avoiding heavy traffic can minimize unnecessary fuel consumption. By adopting these practical habits, we can better cope with the challenges of a fuel crisis,’’ said Miles Anthony Suson. S